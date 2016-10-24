Happy birthday. What was once the message of your secret heart will now be something you shout from the mountaintop, giving your wishes their best chance to come true.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Changes are coming at work: This could be the luckiest turn of events that has happened in months.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Exaggerate, minimize, glorify or vilify -- you'll play with different ways to understand what happened to you.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): What's making you anxious? What do you not want to face? It's time to deal with it.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): Some of the stressors can't be eliminated yet, but you can combat fatigue by doing something every day that brings you joy.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): When you experience the kindness of people in your community, it makes you happy to be a part of it.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): While you're showing someone how to accomplish a task you will see how it can be done better.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): Thinking too much will only complicate matters unnecessarily. This is one of those times when your energy is best spent doing, creating, acting and reacting.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): With your combination of expertise, grit and passion, you have all the internal resources necessary to make a creative project fly.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): There's a difference between projecting yourself into a bright future and just wishing to be somewhere else. It's a day to give your full attention to the task at hand.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): To an outsider, it is a very exciting thing you're doing today.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Extreme greatness is often achieved best by figuring out how to set others up to shine and then getting out of the way.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Any little bit of weirdness or challenge or discomfort that comes your way could be your conduit to stellar luck.

ActiveStyle on 10/24/2016