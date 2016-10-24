• Pope Francis told 50,000 people gathered at the Vatican that the cruelty of the fighting in the Iraqi city of Mosul "makes us cry, leaves us without words."

• Tom Hanks joined in on the latest Saturday Night Live sketch relating to the presidential campaign, portraying debate moderator Chris Wallace in a parody that featured Alec Baldwin as Republican Donald Trump calling the Mexican president "Mr. Guacamole" and Kate McKinnon as Democrat Hillary Clinton wriggling out of a question involving WikiLeaks.

• DJ Khaled welcomed his baby boy into the world with fiancee Nicole Tuck, chronicling the birth in a series of video clips posted to Snapchat, including one of the record producer stamping his arm with the ink print of his son's foot.

• Heurtelou Paul Colson, director of the Arcahaie Prison in central Haiti, said that of 172 prisoners who overpowered guards and escaped, at least a dozen have been recaptured and a search is ongoing.

• May Odeh, a producer, said her film short, Izriqaq, or Blued, which is one of two inaugural winners of a new, Palestinian-focused film award called the Sunbird Prize, highlights a "cycle of violence" imposed upon the Palestinian territories by the Israelis.

• Andrew Lavoie, police chief in Nashua, N.H., said police were still searching for a 16-year-old boy who is believed to have fallen down a storm drain during heavy rain, and that police located a body floating in the Merrimack River but hadn't yet identified it.

• Jeffery Hecker, provost of the University of Maine, called professor Gordon Hamilton, 50, a "quintessential scientist and educator" who changed many lives before his death Saturday in Antarctica, where he'd been doing research for the National Science Foundation but fell 100 feet when his snowmobile ran into a crevasse.

• Alan Sorrentino, who submitted a letter to the Barrington Times of Barrington, R.I., complaining about women wearing yoga pants, which inspired a march through his neighborhood against misogyny and men dictating women's dress, said his letter was meant to be humorous.

• Paul Eaton said his 8-year-old emu named Taco was spooked by a stray dog, causing it to hop its 4-foot fence and head to a bar in Cape Canaveral, Fla., before being captured by authorities, who likened the hourlong process to chasing a giant chicken.

A Section on 10/24/2016