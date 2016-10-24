Inmate convicted of capital murder dies after being found unconscious in cell in Arkansas prison

A man sentenced to life in prison without parole in 2005 in a murder case died Monday after being found unconscious in his cell, authorities said.

The Arkansas Department of Correction said in a statement that 36-year-old Rodney Weston was found unconscious in his cell around 8 a.m. by staff at the Varner Unit in Grady. Staff provided emergency treatment, the statement said, but Weston was later pronounced dead at the prison.

There was no preliminary word on what may have caused the death. The statement said Arkansas State Police are investigating.

Online records show Weston was sentenced in February 2005 in Chicot County after being found guilty of capital murder, committing a terroristic act and first-degree battery.