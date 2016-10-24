Suicide suspected in 2 Japanese blasts

TOKYO — Two apparent explosions hit the Japanese city of Utsunomiya back-to-back Sunday, killing one person and injuring three others in what police are viewing as a possible suicide.

Japanese media reports suggest that the victim, believed to be a 72-year-old former military officer, may have set his house on fire, blown up his car in a public parking lot and then blown himself up in a nearby park.

A note found in the clothing of the badly burned victim included the name of the former officer, Japanese broadcaster NHK and other media reported. The name was not disclosed. One of the cars destroyed in a fiery blaze in the parking lot belonged to the retired military man, and his house burned to the ground earlier on Sunday, the reports said.

The back-to-back loud bangs in the park and parking lot shocked bystanders, many heading to a festival at the park. The apparent blasts occurred about 11:30 a.m. within about 200 yards of each other. The festival was canceled after the blasts.

Two men were seriously injured in the park explosion, and a 14-year-old boy had minor leg injuries. No one was hurt at the parking lot.

83 Nigerians MIA after militant attack

MAIDUGURI, Nigeria — Some 83 Nigerian soldiers are missing in action since Boko Haram Islamic extremists attacked a remote military base in the northeast, senior army officers said Sunday.

The soldiers were unable to fight back and fled because Boko Haram had superior firepower, the officers told The Associated Press, speaking on condition of anonymity because they are not authorized to give information to reporters.

Morale also was low among the troops because they were being rationed to one meal a day and their allowances were being pilfered by their commanders, the officers said.

Army spokesman Col. Sani Kukasheka Usman reported last week that “some” soldiers were missing and 13 wounded when the insurgents on Oct. 17 attacked their base in Gashigar village, on the border with Niger. Usman has not responded to requests for the actual number.

Al-Shabab rebels retake Somali town

MOGADISHU, Somalia — Islamic extremist rebels recaptured a town in central Somalia after African Union and Somali troops pulled out Sunday, according to residents.

Heavily armed al-Shabab fighters retook Halgan town soon after troops left, said a town elder, Ahmed Sabriye.

The militants raised their black banner over the town, which lies on a major highway between Beledweyne, the provincial capital of Hiran region, and Buloburte town, he said.

Halgan is the second town in the region to be recaptured by al-Shabab after African Union troops have withdrawn.

In June, militants launched an attack on the African Union army base in the town. Dozens of soldiers and militants were killed in the attack.

Despite being ousted from major strongholds across Somalia, al-Shabab, which is allied to al-Qaida, has recently been attacking military positions of Somali and African Union troops bolstering Somalia’s government.

African Union peacekeepers are trying to prevent al-Shabab from threatening the authority of the weak, Western-backed federal government in Mogadishu. Some recent attacks by al-Shabab, which opposes the presence of foreign troops in Somalia, have targeted peacekeepers.

Australian surfer survives shark attack

SYDNEY — A surfer suffered teeth wounds to his thigh on Monday in the third shark attack off New South Wales state north of Sydney in a month, police said.

The man, in his 30s, was attacked at Byron Bay, 22 miles north of Ballina, where a 25-year-old man suffered minor leg injuries while surfing with friends on Oct. 12, a police statement said.

On Sept. 26, a 17-year-old surfer required stitches to close a leg wound after he was bitten by a shark off Ballina, 350 miles north of Sydney.

A 41-year-old Japanese surfer was killed by a shark off Ballina last year.

After the latest attack, a friend drove the victim to the Byron Bay hospital. The puncture wounds to his upper-left thigh were not life-threatening, police said.

A surfer who administered first aid at the scene, Geoffrey Knapp, said the victim had been lying on his board when the shark attacked. The fiberglass board took the brunt of the bite, Knapp said.

A Section on 10/24/2016