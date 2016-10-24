Man dies after being shot multiple times in Little Rock, police say

The Little Rock Police Department says one man is dead after he was shot multiple times at a location on the city's south side.

In tweets Monday evening, the agency said officers and detectives were on scene of a fatal shooting at 7101 Colonel Glenn Road, the listed address for Dr. Detail.

[INTERACTIVE MAP: See each Little Rock homicide of 2016]

An Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reporter is at the scene.

Monday's shooting death marks Little Rock's 29th homicide of the year.

Information for this article was contributed by Ryan Tarinelli of the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.