Man dies after being shot multiple times in Little Rock, police say
This article was published today at 5:32 p.m. Updated today at 6:08 p.m.
7101 Colonel Glenn Road
The homicide scene at 7101 Colonel Glenn Road. One man was shot multiple times and is now dead. pic.twitter.com/OOkQi6uqKq— Ryan Tarinelli (@ryantarinelli) October 24, 2016
The Little Rock Police Department says one man is dead after he was shot multiple times at a location on the city's south side.
In tweets Monday evening, the agency said officers and detectives were on scene of a fatal shooting at 7101 Colonel Glenn Road, the listed address for Dr. Detail.
An Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reporter is at the scene.
Monday's shooting death marks Little Rock's 29th homicide of the year.
Information for this article was contributed by Ryan Tarinelli of the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.
