London English test rule includes Uber

Ratcheting up a battle with Uber Technologies Inc., London's government transportation agency is requiring drivers to meet an English-language requirement in order to hold a private-hire taxi license.

The new rules, which apply to UberX and the company's black car service, come after Uber successfully sued the city to block the introduction of English requirements that would apply only to drivers from non-English speaking countries. The proposal was considered discriminatory. Rather than backing away from the language-proficiency plan, the city is now requiring all drivers to prove their English skills by March 31.

Uber, which faces resistance to its business from governments throughout Europe, said the rules were unnecessarily burdensome.

"We've always supported spoken English skills, but passing a written English exam has nothing to do with communicating with passengers or getting them safely from A to B," Uber said in a statement. "

Uber is facing increased resistance in London, as officials attempt to protect its historic black cab industry, which has been a key part of the city's transportation system for generations and whose drivers go through intensive training and testing before being approved to drive. Uber drivers, by contrast, face less stringent requirements and are often less expensive to use.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan told London's LBC radio station recently that the language test is one of four conditions he wants to impose on Uber and other private-hire firms. Additional rules include the driver and vehicle identification being made known to customers before their journey, round-the-clock insurance and an advanced driving test.