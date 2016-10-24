Police: Man carjacked by armed men while eating in vehicle outside Little Rock restaurant

Police say a north Arkansas man was robbed of his vehicle at gunpoint late Sunday as he was eating inside it in the parking lot of a pizza restaurant near the University of Arkansas at Little Rock.

The victim told authorities that two masked robbers approached his 2001 Jeep Grand Cherokee shortly after 10 p.m. at the Little Caesars at 3412 S. University Ave., according to a report.

The robbers pointed black handguns at the 46-year-old Shirley resident, telling him to get out of his vehicle, police said.

The robbers then got in the SUV and fled south on University Avenue, an officer wrote in the report.

In addition to the vehicle, the robbers made off with $100 in cash, a wallet, a box of tools, two spare tires and two cellphones, the report said.

Authorities described one of the robbers as wearing a green hoodie and blue jeans. The other was wore a light brown hoodie and blue jeans, police said.

Each was described in the report as a black man who was 18 to 25 years old, stood about 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighed between 160 and 170 pounds.

No suspects were named as of Monday morning.