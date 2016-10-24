Man, wife take down assailant during Little Rock robbery, police say

A man and his wife were able to take down a knife-wielding assailant, who identified himself to authorities as "James Bond," during a robbery Saturday in Little Rock, police say.

The 47-year-old man told the Little Rock Police Department that, after hearing his vehicle alarm go off, he went outside to check on his 1999 Chevrolet Suburban around 8:10 a.m. at his residence in the 2500 block of South Maple Street.

He found a robber, later identified by police as 50-year-old transient Paul Hannon, inside his SUV and the rear driver's side window broken out with items strewn about nearby, according to a report. Hannon then pulled out a knife and began to swing it at him, cutting him on his right wrist, the man told police.

The victim screamed for help and was able to kick the knife out of the robber's hand and punch him in the face before his 46-year-old wife walked outside and hit the robber with a chair, according to the report.

The impact sent the then-bloodied robber to the ground, police said.

Hannon, who was found with "a lot of handheld video games and electronics," was taken to UAMS Medical Center for treatment, refusing to give his real name, the report noted.

After his release from the hospital and verification of his identity, authorities arrested Hannon on charges of aggravated robbery, theft of property and obstructing governmental operations.

He remained at the Pulaski County jail without bond as of Monday morning, records show.