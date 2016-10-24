Cargo ship arrivesat space station

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. -- The International Space Station received its first shipment from Virginia in more than two years Sunday after a nighttime launch last week observed 250 miles up and down the East Coast.

Orbital ATK's cargo ship pulled up at the space station bearing 5,000 pounds of food, equipment and research.

"What a beautiful vehicle," said Japanese astronaut Takuya Onishi, who used the station's robot arm to grab the vessel.

Last Monday's liftoff from Wallops Island was the first by an Antares rocket since a 2014 launch explosion. While the Antares was grounded, Virginia-based Orbital ATK kept the NASA supply chain open with deliveries from Cape Canaveral, Fla., using another company's rocket.

Cherokees aidingN.D. pipeline fight

TAHLEQUAH, Okla. -- The Cherokee Nation of Oklahoma has donated $10,000 to the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe in North Dakota to support its fight against the Dakota Access Pipeline.

The Cherokees say they presented a check last week in addition to providing three truckloads of firewood for those camping out to protest construction of the pipeline.

The Standing Rock Sioux want construction to stop on the $3.8 billion pipeline, saying it could contaminate the water supply and encroach on tribal burial sites. Protests have drawn thousands of people to the area where Texas-based Energy Transfer Partners is trying to finish the 1,200-mile pipeline.

Also Sunday, law enforcement authorities in North Dakota said a helicopter they were using to monitor one of the protests was approached by a drone in a "threatening manner."

The Morton County, N.D., sheriff's office said an officer on board the helicopter reported that the pilot and passengers were "in fear of their lives" and that the unmanned aircraft was going after them.

Michigan ex-aidessettle with House

LANSING, Mich. -- A settlement has been reached between the Michigan House and former aides to two former lawmakers who said they were wrongfully fired after reporting their bosses' extramarital affair and other misconduct.

The deal was reached last week, and the settlement was confirmed by Gideon D'Assandro, spokesman for House Speaker Kevin Cotter, The Detroit News reported.

Keith Allard and Ben Graham sued the state House in December 2015 in federal court. They were joint aides for ex-Reps. Todd Courser and Cindy Gamrat until July 2015.

In the lawsuit, Allard and Graham said they alerted Cotter's aides to "matters of public concern" including their married Republican bosses' affair, absence at work during business hours and demands that staff members send political emails during hours of state employment. The lawsuit alleges that Cotter's office covered it up and allowed the aides to be dismissed, in violation of their whistleblower and free speech rights.

-- COMPILED BY DEMOCRAT-GAZETTE STAFF FROM WIRE REPORTS

A Section on 10/24/2016