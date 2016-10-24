North Little Rock police: Man showed woman items stolen from car, 'attempted to get her into room with him'

North Little Rock police say a man stole items from a woman's car in a motel parking lot, then occupied a vacant room and tried to lure her inside.

An officer arrived at the Rest Inn at 5801 Pritchard Ave. after a woman said items were missing from her 2014 Dodge Dart including two purses and a pink clutch, according to a police report.

The victim said a man inside room 105, later identified at 31-year-old Erwin Solis, showed her the stolen items and "attempted to get her into the room with him," authorities wrote in the report.

The owner of the motel told police room 105 was supposed to be vacant.

Police used a key card to enter the room and arrest Solis. Officers say Solis had stolen cash in his pants pocket, and they found the purses under the bed as well as an Allstate folder with the woman's personal information inside the refrigerator, the report said.

Solis faces charges of breaking or entering, obstructing governmental operations and theft by receiving. His bail was set at $18,500, according to the report.

A court date is scheduled for Tuesday.