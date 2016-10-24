100 years ago

Oct. 24, 1916

HOT SPRINGS -- The unusual and hurried departure from the city Friday, the day after Basil Smith was murdered near Riverview park, of a man, his wife and another woman, is the clue officers are now following to solve the mystery of Smith's death. The departure of the three was learned by Officer Dave Young, who reported the circumstance to Chief of Police Bray yesterday. Detective John Tisdale and Bray had some information of circumstances which were about to cause the arrest of the man and his wife last Wednesday, and after a conference with Chief Bray they felt certain that the circumstances were worth at least the closest scrutiny.

50 years ago

Oct. 24, 1966

• C. A. Laws of Dallas, a Negro who is assistant regional director of the Department of Health, Education and Welfare, said Sunday that "if the term 'black power' means white racism in reverse, we must vigorously and completely reject it." But, he added, if the term means that the Negro should exercise "the rights to which he is entitled as an American citizen we must support it with equal fervor."

25 years ago

Oct. 24, 1991

• Donrey Outdoor Advertising Co. and North Little Rock have reached an agreement to relocate nine billboards, including one that now stands in a scenic corridor of the city. The City Council will consider the proposal at its regular meeting at 7 p.m. Monday. Seven of the city's eight aldermen and Mayor Patrick Henry Hays are sponsoring the proposal. Alderman Martin Gipson, who in the past has objected to the number and locations of some city billboards, is not a sponsor.

10 years ago

Oct. 24, 2006

• An Arkansas State Police investigation into a letter containing a white powder that was sent to the state Capitol has led to the arrest of a 29-year-old state prison inmate on felony charges. The letter arrived Oct. 10 and led authorities to briefly evacuate an office used by governor's office employees, but the powder was quickly determined to be harmless baby powder, authorities said. Leroy Selsor, an inmate at the East Arkansas Regional Unit in Brickeys, is charged with use of a hoax device and impairing operations of a vital public facility, both class D felonies punishable by up to six years in prison.

Metro on 10/24/2016