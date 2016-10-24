$6,000 worth of hair extensions stolen from Little Rock business

Two unknown men stole $6,000 worth of hair extensions from a Little Rock business early Saturday morning, according to a police report.

Security footage from Truth Extensions at 1200 John Barrow Road shows a man throwing a large rock through the glass door of the business at 12:24 a.m., according to a police report.

The owner of the shop told police the men took $6,000 worth of extensions from inside as well as $500 worth of clothing and a $700 Sony camera, the report said.

The burglars pulled their sleeves over their hands so no fingerprints were recovered, police said. The footage did capture a clear picture of the face of one of the assailants, who is described as a black male between 40 to 45 years old who stands 5 feet 10 inches tall. Authorities did not immediately release that photo.

No suspects were named in the report and no arrests have been made.