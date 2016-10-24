Home /
$6,000 worth of hair extensions stolen from Little Rock business
By Emma Pettit
This article was published today at 10:26 a.m.
Two unknown men stole $6,000 worth of hair extensions from a Little Rock business early Saturday morning, according to a police report.
Security footage from Truth Extensions at 1200 John Barrow Road shows a man throwing a large rock through the glass door of the business at 12:24 a.m., according to a police report.
The owner of the shop told police the men took $6,000 worth of extensions from inside as well as $500 worth of clothing and a $700 Sony camera, the report said.
The burglars pulled their sleeves over their hands so no fingerprints were recovered, police said. The footage did capture a clear picture of the face of one of the assailants, who is described as a black male between 40 to 45 years old who stands 5 feet 10 inches tall. Authorities did not immediately release that photo.
No suspects were named in the report and no arrests have been made.
LR1955 says... October 24, 2016 at 11:07 a.m.
I wonder what kinda looks I'd get if I showed up at work w/ a bundle of fake hair woven into my scalp?
-older white guy
