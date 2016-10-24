Subscribe Register Login

Monday, October 24, 2016, 10:08 a.m.
Victim in critical condition after early-morning shooting in Hot Springs

By Austin Cannon

This article was published today at 9:56 a.m.

A Hot Springs man is in critical condition after he arrived at a hospital early Monday morning with a gunshot wound, police said.

In a news release, Hot Springs police said the 23-year-old man was taken to National Park Medical Center by a private vehicle sometime before 4 a.m. His injuries are said to be life-threatening.

Cpl. Kirk Zaner, a spokesman for the department, said the criminal investigative division is investigating the shooting. There have been no arrests. He said more information may be released later Monday.

Check back with Arkansas Online for updates and read Tuesday’s Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.

