Slim Pickings
This article was published today at 1:48 a.m.
PHOTO BY JENNIFER CHRISTMAN
WHAT: Kroger Greek Yogurt
STATS: Varies slightly by flavor. One container of the Pineapple Spinach Kiwi flavor, for example, has 120 calories and zero fat, 19 carbohydrate, 15 sugar, 3 fiber and 13 protein grams. We found it at Kroger, 16105 Chenal Parkway, Little Rock.
THE SKINNY: I like zucchini bread, fried zucchini and zucchini noodles (zoodles).
But zucchini yogurt?
Kroger has gotten quite experimental with its Greek yogurt selection, offering vegetable-based flavors (which we discovered when we shopped in vain for the Fage brand's unusual Greek flavors like Tomato Basil and Olive Thyme). Each two-part container features produce puree to stir into plain Greek yogurt.
While we didn't have the highest hopes for flavors like Lemon Zucchini, Pineapple Spinach Kiwi, Blueberry Cucumber, Cherry Beet and Spiced Apricot Butternut Squash, we were pleasantly surprised to find the concoctions downright edible -- fruity and sweet with no vile vegetable aftertaste.
How do they sound so grotesque but taste so good? "Beets" me!
-- Jennifer Christman
Slim Pickings is a weekly review of light foods. Email:
jchristman@arkansasonline.com
ActiveStyle on 10/24/2016
Print Headline: Slim Pickings
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: Slim Pickings
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.