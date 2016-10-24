Slim Pickings

WHAT: Kroger Greek Yogurt

STATS: Varies slightly by flavor. One container of the Pineapple Spinach Kiwi flavor, for example, has 120 calories and zero fat, 19 carbohydrate, 15 sugar, 3 fiber and 13 protein grams. We found it at Kroger, 16105 Chenal Parkway, Little Rock.

THE SKINNY: I like zucchini bread, fried zucchini and zucchini noodles (zoodles).

But zucchini yogurt?

Kroger has gotten quite experimental with its Greek yogurt selection, offering vegetable-based flavors (which we discovered when we shopped in vain for the Fage brand's unusual Greek flavors like Tomato Basil and Olive Thyme). Each two-part container features produce puree to stir into plain Greek yogurt.

While we didn't have the highest hopes for flavors like Lemon Zucchini, Pineapple Spinach Kiwi, Blueberry Cucumber, Cherry Beet and Spiced Apricot Butternut Squash, we were pleasantly surprised to find the concoctions downright edible -- fruity and sweet with no vile vegetable aftertaste.

How do they sound so grotesque but taste so good? "Beets" me!

-- Jennifer Christman

