Style: Esse Purse Museum puts best foot forward
By Arkansas Democrat-Gazette Staff
This article was published today at 11:04 a.m.
Carrie Bradshaw, the fictional character from HBO’s hit series Sex and the City, would surely be envious of a current exhibit at the Esse Purse Museum in downtown Little Rock — “A Walk in Her Shoes.” Even though no Manolo Blahniks (Bradshaw’s faves) are included, Linda S. Haymes writes in Tuesday’s Style section.
The special exhibit, which opened Oct. 11 and runs through Jan. 15, is on loan from a Canadian museum and traces the steps of the styles of American women’s footwear throughout the last century.
