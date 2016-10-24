Super Quiz: Jeopardy! and Wheel of Fortune

Who took over as host of Jeopardy! in 1984?

What man became host of the syndicated version of the Wheel of Fortune?

What woman activates the board letters during syndication of Wheel of Fortune?

There are two rounds in Jeopardy! What is the second round called?

How many categories are there in each round?

How much does a vowel cost on Wheel of Fortune?

Who hosted Jeopardy! from 1964 to 1975 and 1978 to 1979?

Who originally hosted Wheel of Fortune?