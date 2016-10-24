Super Quiz: Jeopardy! and Wheel of Fortune
This article was published today at 1:45 a.m.
Who took over as host of Jeopardy! in 1984?
What man became host of the syndicated version of the Wheel of Fortune?
What woman activates the board letters during syndication of Wheel of Fortune?
There are two rounds in Jeopardy! What is the second round called?
How many categories are there in each round?
How much does a vowel cost on Wheel of Fortune?
Who hosted Jeopardy! from 1964 to 1975 and 1978 to 1979?
Who originally hosted Wheel of Fortune?
How many spaces are there on the roulette-style wheel?
ANSWERS
Alex Trebek
Pat Sajak
Vanna White
"Double Jeopardy"
Six
$250
Art Fleming
Chuck Woolery
24
ActiveStyle on 10/24/2016
Print Headline: Super Quiz: Jeopardy! and Wheel of Fortune
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: Super Quiz: Jeopardy! and Wheel of Fortune
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.