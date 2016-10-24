TD Ameritrade to buy Scottrade in $4B cash-and-stock deal

OMAHA, Neb. — Online brokerage TD Ameritrade is buying Scottrade in a $4 billion cash-and-stock deal that would significantly expand its branch network at a time when many financial firms are expanding automated adviser programs.

In the two-stage deal announced Monday, TD Bank Group will buy Scottrade Bank first from Scottrade Financial Services Inc. for $1.3 billion in cash, and Scottrade Bank will be folded into TD Bank

Then, TD Ameritrade will buy Scottrade Financial Services for $2.7 billion in cash and stock. Part of that purchase will be financed by selling 11 million shares to TD Bank, which will continue to control 41 percent of TD Ameritrade's stock.

TD Ameritrade said that the transaction adds significant scale to its retail business and more than quadruples the size of its network of about 100 branch offices. TD Ameritrade CEO Tim Hockey said the branches should help it better serve clients.

"Financial decisions are very important to people and they like talking with someone they know and they can talk to in their community," Hockey said.

TD Ameritrade anticipates about $450 million in combined annual expense savings.

Combined, TD Ameritrade and Scottrade had $944 billion in total client assets and 600,000 average client trades per day for the year ended Sept. 30, on a pro forma basis.

Scottrade founder and CEO Rodger Riney will join TD Ameritrade's board.

The deal is targeted to close by Sept. 30, 2017.

