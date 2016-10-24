VIDEO/PHOTOS + HOW TO SEE IT: Historic 1944 steam locomotive arrives in North Little Rock

Union Pacific's No. 844 steam locomotive, which was built in 1944, arrived at the railroad's train yard in North Little Rock on Monday afternoon to a crowd of around 200 onlookers.

According to Union Pacific's website, No. 844 is the railroad's "ambassador of goodwill" that travels around the country. It underwent a three-year restoration before embarking on its latest journey from Cheyenne, Wyo., to Tennessee and back.

[PHOTOS: No. 844 steam locomotive in North Little Rock]

Before arriving in North Little Rock, No. 844, which weighs 454 tons, stopped in Marion, Wynne and Bald Knob.

Dan Yates, a communication manager for Union Pacific, said hundreds of people usually turn out to watch historic trains pass through. He estimated 250-300 people stopped by in Bald Knob.

"I didn't know that many people lived there," he said with a laugh.

The engine and its four passenger cars will sit in the yard overnight before it leaves for Conway at 8 a.m. Tuesday. An officer with Union Pacific police said officers will stay with it throughout the night and anyone can drop by to see it before it leaves.

The yard is located at 1000 W. 4th St., which is near the intersection of Broadway and 4th streets just west of downtown North Little Rock.