Weekend marathons scheduled for Conway

The Soaring Wings of Conway Marathon will make its second outing Saturday. While the marathon distance is brand new, there also is a half-marathon distance that has been held annually in Conway since 2008. Both distances will begin at 7 a.m. at the McGee Center at 3800 College Ave. in Conway.

Online registration is available until midnight today. The half marathon costs $75 and the full marathon is $105. There also is a two-person relay option for the half-marathon distance available for $90.

Registration will be available in person at the Marathon Expo until the race cap is met. The marathon is capped at 500 participants. There will be no race-day registration.

The Marathon Weekend Expo will be from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday at the Conway Expo Center and Fairgrounds at 2505 E. Oak St. A photo identification is required in order to pick up a packet. There also will be some age-divided fun runs for children age 12 or younger beginning at 5 p.m. during the Expo. Registration is $10 and each child will receive a finisher's medal.

Race-day packet pickup will be available from 5:30-6:45 a.m. Saturday at the McGee Center. College Avenue between Reedy Road and Hogan Lane will be closed to traffic and access to the McGee Center will only be available off of Prince Street, just east of the Prince Street and Hogan Lane intersection.

The marathon and half marathon courses will run together until just before mile 11. There will be aid stations approximately every mile and a half.

For those interested in breaking records, Nate Billings ran the inaugural 2015 marathon in 2:49:54. For the half marathon, the men's record was set by James Cheruiyot in 2009 at 1:09:44, and the women's record was set by Leah Thorvilson in 2008 at 1:16:49.

For registration and course maps, visit swmarathon.com.

Please send tips for active recreation to

cbyrd@arkansasonline.com

ActiveStyle on 10/24/2016