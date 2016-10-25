Arkansas woman killed, man hurt in 2-vehicle crash, state police say

An Arkansas woman was killed when the vehicle she was driving crossed into oncoming traffic earlier this month, state police said in a report released Tuesday.

The two-vehicle crash occurred around 6:20 p.m. Oct. 16 when Michele Walker, 54, of Blytheville was traveling north on U.S. 61 at East County Road in Mississippi County, according to authorities.

Walker's 1994 Pontiac crossed the highway's centerline at a curve and struck a southbound 2013 Hyundai, police said.

[FATAL WRECKS: Complete coverage of deadly crashes across Arkansas so far this year]

Walker died in the crash, according to the report.

The driver of the Hyundai, 31-year-old Benny Huddleston of Blytheville, was taken to The Med in Memphis for injuries. His exact condition was not known as of Tuesday afternoon.

Travel conditions at the time of the crash were described as clear and dry.

Walker's death was the 435th reported so far this year on an Arkansas road, according to preliminary figures.