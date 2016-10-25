1 man shot, hurt in Arkansas home invasion; police looking for 2 people

One man was hurt and Fort Smith police are looking for two people of interest after a home invasion turned into a shooting Monday night.

Officers arrived at house in the 2900 block of North J Street shortly after 9:08 p.m. and found the 50-year-old man with an “apparent” gunshot wound to his chest, Fort Smith police said in a news release. He was taken to a local hospital, where he is in stable condition.

Witnesses told police that someone knocked on the home’s door about 9 p.m. After none of the four people inside answered, two armed men entered the house and ordered them to get on the floor, the release said. One of the gunmen took the 50-year-old to a back bedroom and told him to open a safe.

Police said a struggle ensued, leading to a single gunshot. Both gunman then fled, driving away in a black Pontiac.

Investigators found cash and prescription pills in the safe and drug paraphernalia throughout the house. The release also said officers found two semi-automatic handguns: one in the bedroom near the shooting victim and one in the front yard.

The release said police are now looking for two people of interest in the case: Roger “Eli” Garrett, 29, and Marcus Owen, 25. Court records show that Garrett was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia in July while Owen pleaded guilty to burglary and theft charges in 2014.

Garrett and Owen should be considered armed and dangerous, police said. Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call Fort Smith police at (479) 709-5100.