Arkansas man killed after car hit by truck in intersection
This article was published today at 10:15 a.m.
Intersection where the crash occurred
An Arkansas man died Sunday night after his car was struck by another vehicle in Dumas, police said.
Tyron James, 31, of Dumas was driving a 1998 Oldsmobile Cutlass north on South Oak Street at 9:20 p.m., Arkansas State Police said in a crash report. He drove through the street's intersection with West Waterman Street, where his car was hit by an eastbound Chevrolet truck, police said.
James died in the crash. State police said the driver and passenger in the truck were unhurt.
Police listed conditions as clear and dry at the time of the wreck. The death marked the 434th of 2016 on state roads, according to preliminary figures.
