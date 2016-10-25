Razorbacks' struggles evident in numbers

FAYETTEVILLE -- Arkansas' 56-3 loss at No. 21 Auburn on Saturday snapped a streak of 37 consecutive games in which the Razorbacks had scored 10 or more points.

The last time Arkansas failed to reach double figures before Saturday came in a 52-0 loss at Alabama on Oct. 19, 2013, the only shutout in Bret Bielema's four seasons as the Razorbacks' coach.

The Razorbacks have scored 10 or fewer points in 33 games since joining the SEC, with six of those coming at the hands of nonconference opponents and 27 coming against SEC competition.

Arkansas has had nine seasons in which it was never held to fewer than 10 points in game during its 25 years in the SEC, including 2010, 2011, 2014 and 2015.

One of the Razorbacks' biggest problems during their 5-3 start this season has been in limiting big plays by their opponents. Arkansas is tied for 83rd in the NCAA in allowing 108 plays of 10 or more yards. The only SEC teams that have allowed more than Arkansas are Ole Miss (118), Texas A&M (118) and Vanderbilt (127).

Arkansas is one of six teams in the nation which have allowed 10 plays of 50-plus yards. The Razorbacks, Oklahoma State and Southern Miss have given up 10 plays of 50 or more yards. The others are Rice (12), Arizona State (11) and Syracuse (11).

On the flip side, Arkansas remained the SEC leader with 131 offensive plays from scrimmage of 10 or more yards after notching nine against Auburn. The Razorbacks are third in the SEC with six plays of 50 or more yards behind LSU (8) and Texas A&M (7).

In scheduling news announced by the SEC on Monday, Arkansas will finally appear on CBS when the Razorbacks return to action Nov. 5. Arkansas' game against No. 14 Florida will be a 2:30 p.m. kickoff on CBS on Nov. 5.

The Alabama at LSU game that day will have a 7 p.m. kickoff as part of the CBS doubleheader.

The Razorbacks will be featured on CBS for the first time this season against the Gators, who will also be in the featured 2:30 p.m. game this Saturday against Georgia.

The Gators are part of a four-game stretch to end the season that might be more manageable for Arkansas after its open date this weekend. The four remaining teams on Arkansas' schedule following its bye week -- Florida, LSU, Mississippi State and Missouri -- are a combined 14-13. The Gators have the best mark among them at 5-1.

The three teams that have beaten Arkansas this season -- No. 1 Alabama, No. 9 Texas A&M and No. 15 Auburn -- have combined for a 19-3 record, with two of the losses coming among themselves.

The combined record of the eight teams the Razorbacks have played is 36-21, a winning percentage of .631.

On Monday, Auburn's Mantravius Adams and Alex Kozan won SEC player of the week honors following the Tigers' 56-3 rout of Arkansas.

Kozan, a senior guard, graded at 93 percent and had three knock-down blocks as Auburn rushed for an SEC conference game-record 543 yards. The Tigers' rushing record for a conference game eclipsed by one yard a record that had stood for nine years, Arkansas' 542 rushing yards in a 48-36 victory over South Carolina in 2007.

Adams posted 5 tackles, 2 hurries and a half a sack for a defensive front that held Arkansas to 25 rushing yards, its lowest output since 2011.

This season, Armani Watts and Trayveon Williams of Texas A&M and Minkah Fitzpatrick, JK Scott and Jalen Hurts of Alabama received weekly SEC honors after games against Arkansas.

Sports on 10/25/2016