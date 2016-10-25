Subscribe Register Login

Tuesday, October 25, 2016, 12:21 p.m.
Arkansas woman gets 47 years in prison in teen's death at birthday party

By The Associated Press

This article was published today at 11:30 a.m.

traci-dierks-41-of-the-wallace-community-in-little-river-county-is-lead-into-the-courtroom-tuesday-morning-january-26-2016-dierks-is-in-custody-for-her-involvement-in-the-fatal-shooting-caitlin-caskey-17-of-foreman-at-a-party

PHOTO BY TEXARKANA GAZETTE

Traci Dierks, 41, of the Wallace community in Little River County is lead into the courtroom Tuesday morning January 26, 2016. Dierks is in custody for her involvement in the fatal shooting Caitlin Caskey 17 of Foreman at a party.

ASHDOWN — A woman charged in the fatal shooting of a 17-year-old girl during a birthday party in southwest Arkansas has pleaded guilty in the case and has been sentenced to 47 years in prison.

Authorities say 41-year-old Traci Dierks was serving alcohol to minors at her residence near Foreman on Jan. 23, when a rifle she was carrying discharged, striking Caitlin Caskey in the chest.

The birthday party was for Dierks' 16-year-old daughter.

The Texarkana Gazette reported that Dierks changed her plea Monday before a judge sentenced her to 30 years in prison for second-degree murder. Dierks also received prison time for multiple counts of aggravated assault and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

