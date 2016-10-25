Home /
Arkansas woman gets 47 years in prison in teen's death at birthday party
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 11:30 a.m.
ASHDOWN — A woman charged in the fatal shooting of a 17-year-old girl during a birthday party in southwest Arkansas has pleaded guilty in the case and has been sentenced to 47 years in prison.
Authorities say 41-year-old Traci Dierks was serving alcohol to minors at her residence near Foreman on Jan. 23, when a rifle she was carrying discharged, striking Caitlin Caskey in the chest.
The birthday party was for Dierks' 16-year-old daughter.
The Texarkana Gazette reported that Dierks changed her plea Monday before a judge sentenced her to 30 years in prison for second-degree murder. Dierks also received prison time for multiple counts of aggravated assault and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.
