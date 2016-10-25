Arkansas woman hurt after getting pinned underneath her SUV, police say

Jonesboro police say an Arkansas woman became pinned underneath her SUV after exiting it in a panic as it began to roll down a hill in neutral.

The 26-year-old resident of Solgohachia, which is about 10 miles north of Morrilton, said she'd been talking with her husband over the phone about how to reset mileage on her white 2014 Toyota RAV4 because of a recent oil change.

During that conversation around 4 p.m. Monday, she forgot that the SUV was in neutral and released the brake, causing the vehicle to roll backward down a hill in the 2100 block of Rosemond Avenue in Jonesboro, according to a report.

The woman said she then attempted to step out of the moving SUV and fell underneath it.

Police noted that the vehicle came to a stop on top of the 26-year-old, pinning the left side of her waist to the ground with the front driver's-side tire.

According to the report, the woman was transported to NEA Baptist Memorial Hospital in Jonesboro with injuries described as not life-threatening.