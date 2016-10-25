Austin Allen: "I’ll feel fine for the Florida game"

— The bye week came at a perfect time for Austin Allen.

Arkansas’ junior quarterback said Tuesday he underwent an MRI on Sunday and doesn’t plan to miss any playing time but will take full advantage of the off week after injuring his right knee Saturday in the 56-3 loss at Auburn. The Razorbacks don’t play again until hosting Florida on Nov. 5.

“I’m feeling good,” Allen said. “I’m feeling a lot better today than I did Sunday. … I felt fine (going into Auburn). I’ll feel fine for the Florida game, also.”

Allen spent Tuesday rehabbing and took “mental reps” during practice, which he said he will do the remainder of the week.

Allen left the game Saturday in the second quarter after Tigers star defensive end Carl Lawson dove into Allen’s knee moments after he released a pass. He missed the final two plays of the series while being evaluated in the medical tent, but returned Arkansas’ next offensive series with a brace on his knee. Allen said he didn’t think Lawson’s hit had ill intent.

“I think he was just playing hard,” Allen said. “I wouldn’t think it’s anything dirty like that. He got around the edge, got pushed down to the ground and he’s trying to get a sack. If our guy did it, I wouldn’t think anything of it. I don’t think anything of it that he did. He was just playing hard.

“He was on the ground. There’s no way he can see I released it. He didn’t do it on purpose.”

Backup Ty Storey replaced him for good in the fourth quarter after Allen said his knee swelled up. There was no structural damage, but Allen said the knee was drained.

Allen finished 17 for 30 for a season-low 187 yards with an interception, lost fumble and no touchdowns after throwing two touchdowns in each of his first seven starts.

Allen has been the victim on 20 of Arkansas’ SEC-worst 21 sacks allowed this season, at times taking a beating that prompted left tackle Dan Skipper to say he was “ashamed and embarrassed” Tuesday evening.