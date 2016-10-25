Broncos not hospitable to Osweiler in his return

Broncos 27, Texans 9

DENVER -- The Denver Broncos ruined Brock Osweiler's homecoming Monday night, incessantly hurrying, hitting and harassing their former teammate in a 27-9 victory over his Houston Texans.

Broncos Coach Gary Kubiak returned to the sideline following his second health scare in three years, as the Broncos (5-2) snapped a two-game skid in defeating the Texans (4-3).

C.J. Anderson and Devontae Booker energized Denver's ground game, both running for a touchdown. Anderson gained 107 yards on 16 carries and Booker had 83 on 17 attempts.

Osweiler had been groomed to be Denver's next quarterback but instead bolted to Houston in free agency during the offseason, declaring the Texans gave him the better chance to be successful.

On Monday bight, Osweiler spent most of the game quickly getting rid of the ball, overthrowing DeAndre Hopkins in double coverage several times and otherwise scrambling against the Broncos defense.

Osweiler was 22 for 41 for 131 yards with no touchdowns and no interceptions. Denver quarterback Trevor Siemian was 14 of 25 for 157 yards with a touchdown and no interceptions.

Osweiler also lost a fumble at his 25-yard line. It was scooped up by Chris Harris Jr. on the first play of the fourth quarter and led to Brandon McManus' 22-yard field goal that made it 24-9, all but ending Houston's hopes of a comeback.

"He's a great kid. I talked to him after the game," Kubiak said. "I was concerned there late in the game because of what he did last week even though we had a two-score lead."

Last week, Osweiler led Houston back from a late 14-point deficit for an overtime victory over the Indianapolis Colts.

When it was over, Osweiler hugged Emmanuel Sanders and then Siemian at midfield.

"He's into the game on every snap," Texans Coach Bill O'Brien said. "He's got good poise, tough environment. We all have to do better. Everyone has got to do better."

Of the 12 passes thrown his way, Hopkins caught five of them, covering 36 yards, and no other Texan gained more.

Anderson scored on a 7-yard run and Siemian hit Demaryius Thomas from 4 yards out as the Broncos took a 14-6 halftime lead.

Osweiler took a couple of big shots from safeties Darian Stewart and T.J. Ward in the first quarter, but the Texans led 6-0 on two 43-yard field goals by Nick Novak.

Novak's 29-yarder made it 14-9, but Stewart punched the ball from running back Alfred Blue's grasp and linebacker Todd Davis plucked it out of the air. That led to Booker's 1-yard touchdown run.

Kubiak missed Denver's previous game when doctors ordered him to take a week off after he was transported via ambulance to the hospital following Denver's last home game, on Oct. 9, with a complex migraine condition, which can mimic a stroke. Kubiak had a mini-stroke in 2013 while coaching the Texans.

Broncos cornerback Aqib Talib awarded Kubiak a game ball afterward.

"Coaches get game balls when players play good, I can tell you that," Kubiak said. "I'm proud of them because I asked them to do some things for me, kind of regroup ourselves a little bit and they did. They responded."

Sports on 10/25/2016