Cardiologist pleads guilty in hit plot on another doctor
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 2:40 p.m.
MINEOLA, N.Y. — Prosecutors say a New York cardiologist has pleaded guilty to conspiring to have another doctor attacked after a professional dispute.
Nassau County prosecutors say Dr. Anthony Moschetto offered an undercover officer $5,000 to have the man beaten and $20,000 to have him killed.
Moschetto was recorded on video giving the officer $500 and blank prescriptions as a deposit.
When investigators searched Moschetto's mansion in Sands Point, they found a cache of weapons hidden behind a motorized bookcase.
Prosecutors say Moschetto also hired an intermediary to set the other doctor's office on fire.
Moschetto pleaded guilty Tuesday to weapons charges, criminal sale of a prescription, arson and conspiracy to commit an assault.
His attorney declined to comment.
Two other men were also charged. One pleaded guilty. The other was acquitted.
