Couple's bodies found in Arkansas home

The Sebastian County sheriff's office is investigating the deaths of a married couple whose bodies were found in their home Sunday morning, a news release said.

The sheriff's office identified the couple as Bill E. Burrows, 47, and Jodi Rachell Burrows, 44, who lived in the 2200 block of Highway 253 South near the Excelsior community in rural Sebastian County.

The release said a family member called the sheriff's office about 10:30 a.m. Sunday after finding the bodies in the home.

The bodies were sent to the Arkansas State Crime Laboratory in Little Rock for autopsy.

The investigation was ongoing, the release said. No other information was released.

State Desk on 10/25/2016