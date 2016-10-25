Home /
Fearing Election Day trouble, some U.S. schools cancel classes
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 11:55 a.m.
FALMOUTH, Maine — Talk of fraud, vigilante observers and angry voters is prompting communities around the U.S. to move polling places out of schools or cancel classes on Election Day.
Parents and officials fear there could be confrontations or even violence that could endanger students.
Some of those anxieties are being stoked by Donald Trump's appeal to supporters to stand guard against fraud at the polls. Authorities fear there could be clashes between self-appointed observers and voters.
Falmouth, Maine, is one of the towns to call off classes during voting. Officials say voting has also been removed or classes canceled on Election Day in such places as Illinois, Nebraska, New Hampshire, Ohio, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: Fearing Election Day trouble, some U.S. schools cancel classes
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.