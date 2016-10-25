Subscribe Register Login

Tuesday, October 25, 2016, 12:24 p.m.
Arkansas foam manufacturer expanding, adding 100 jobs

By Austin Cannon

This article was published today at 10:31 a.m.

Elite Comfort Solutions

A foam manufacturing company is expanding its Fort Smith facility and adding more than 100 new jobs.

In a news release, the Arkansas Economic Development Commission said Elite Comfort Solutions, which creates foam for bedding and furniture, will be hiring employees for “all facets of the plant’s daily operations.” After the expansion, the manufacturing facility will have about 185 employees.

People seeking one of the new positions can apply in person at the firm’s lobby at 4921 State Line Road.

