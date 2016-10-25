France begins clearing out 'the Jungle'

CALAIS, France -- Carrying their belongings in bags and suitcases, long lines of migrants waited calmly in chilly temperatures Monday to board buses in the French port city of Calais as authorities began evacuating the squalid camp they call home.

French authorities were beginning a complex operation to shut down the makeshift camp known as "the Jungle," uprooting thousands who made treacherous journeys to escape wars, dictators or grinding poverty and dreamed of building new lives in Britain.

Closely watched by more than 1,200 police, the first of hundreds of buses began transferring migrants to reception centers around France where they can apply for asylum. The camp will then be leveled in a weeklong operation. Hotels and even castles are among the hundreds of buildings officials have been converting to migrant housing.

"This is an operation we want to be peaceful and under control. So far it is," French Interior Minister Bernard Cazeneuve said in Paris.

The Interior Ministry has said that France "does not want to use force" but will not hesitate to intervene to quell unrest.

Authorities say the camp, which sprang up 18 months ago, holds nearly 6,500 migrants who are seeking to get to Britain. Aid groups say there are more than 8,300 migrants in the camp.

The ramshackle camp in the sand dunes of northern France is home to migrants from Afghanistan, Sudan, Eritrea, Syria and elsewhere. After often harrowing journeys across land and treacherous seas, paying smugglers along the way, most reach a dead end in Calais, unable to find a way across the English Channel.

The camp was previously tolerated but given almost no state help. Aid groups and hundreds of British volunteers have provided basic necessities. It devolved into a slum where tensions bubbled, friendships formed and smugglers thrived. Fourteen migrants have died this year in the Calais area.

The harsh reality of the move hit migrants on Monday. Some were happy to leave; others were confused or in shock.

Throngs of migrants lined up at the registration center, where they were separated by categories like families, unaccompanied minors or adults.

A group of Sudanese got tired of waiting and returned to their spot in the camp, bags slung over their shoulders and laughing. They said they'd try again today.

But basic information was lacking for many. "What should I do?" asked a 14-year-old, newly arrived Afghan.

Mahmoud Abdrahman, 31, from Sudan said he'd leave today. He pulled a black knapsack from his shelter to prove that he was ready. "It's not good, the Jungle," he said, complaining of inadequate food and water and filthy toilets shared by hundreds.

Abdrahman said he wanted one thing more than anything else. "I need peace," he said, "anywhere."

Hassan Jibril, 35, another Sudanese man, trying to keep himself warm in the camp's warren of tents, said, "We are ready to leave."

He was wearing flip-flops in the 40-degree chill and heating some pots over an outdoor fire. "It is a very bad situation here," he said. "You see that?" he said, pointing to a trash-filled puddle next to his tent. "If you stay here, you can die."

Afghan Imran Khan, 35, risks expulsion if he accepts the French plan to move him to a reception center, because his fingerprints were taken in another European country before he arrived in France. Under European rules, he must be sent back to the country where he first registered. "I will decide tomorrow [what to do]," he said.

Khan lives in a muddy tent, one of hundreds that are expected to be destroyed, closing down the camp that sprang up behind an official shelter housing women and providing showers and daily meals.

Wahid Sahil, 20, a refugee from Kabul who arrived in the camp on foot eight months ago, said his father was killed in a July bombing linked to the Islamic State in the Afghan capital. He said he is determined to get out of France. "For refugees, it's way better," he said, referring to Britain. "You can go to school, work. Everything's better."

Unaccompanied minors, many with family members in Britain, were to be housed on-site in containers set up earlier this year as their files are studied in London to see if they qualify for a transfer across the English Channel. The humanitarian organization France Terre d'Asile said 1,291 unaccompanied minors live in the camp.

The forced departure of thousands is an enormous task, planned for months.

Authorities have had practice. They dismantled the southern half of the camp in March -- a chaotic, even brutal, bulldozing operation that drew complaints from human-rights groups.

This time, authorities hope to restore some pride by closing the camp, which has been seen as a national disgrace, in a peaceful, humane operation.

Officials have said there will be a solution for each migrant -- though expulsion may be among them for those who don't qualify for asylum. Meanwhile, France will spend 25 euros a day on each migrant in the reception centers, according to officials. It was not immediately clear how long they will be allowed to stay.

Frank Esnee, 48, the head of the Calais mission of Doctors Without Borders, said seeking asylum in France would probably be a faster option for many migrants than continuing their bids to reach Britain.

Besides, Esnee added, the French government's network of reception centers will provide immediate medical support, legal advice and even job assistance. "But what's important is that we don't make the choice for them," Esnee said. "If they want to go [to Britain], we just tell them the options. It's difficult to tell someone to abandon their whole plan."

Some doubt the camp's dismantling will end the migrant flux into northern France that predates the slum.

A 2003 French-British accord effectively put the British border in Calais, stopping migrants there and putting the onus on France to deal with their plight.

Various camps have been set up in the region of Calais since the 2000s, with French authorities periodically closing them down.

Now, some fear those determined to cross the English Channel will scatter and create smaller camps along the northern coast in a never-ending bid to outsmart heavy security and high fences blocking their path to Britain.

Information for this article was contributed by Elaine Ganley and Sylvie Corbet of The Associated Press; by James McAuley of The Washington Post; and by Adam Nossiter of The New York Times.

