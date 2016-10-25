Subscribe Register Login

Tuesday, October 25, 2016, 4:14 a.m.
Top Picks - Arkansas Daily Deal

Getting it straight

This article was published today at 3:13 a.m.

The number of registered voters in Arkansas for the 2012 general election was 1,618,320. The wrong number was given in a graphic published Sunday with a story about early voting.

Print Headline: Getting it straight

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments on: Getting it straight

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...
Top Picks - Arkansas Daily Deal
Arkansas Online