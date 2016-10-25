Governor proposes moving War Memorial under Parks and Tourism Department control

Gov. Asa Hutchinson furthered his vision of a self-sustaining War Memorial Stadium by proposing that the structure move under the umbrella of the Arkansas Department of Parks and Tourism at a news conference Tuesday.

Hutchinson started the conference by saying he's enjoyed the stadium for the past three decades, adding that his commitment to it remains strong.

"This news conference is not about memories of the past," Hutchinson said. "This news conference is about the future and the important role that War Memorial stadium will play in our economic future and the tourism of this state."

The governor said when he learned the War Memorial Stadium commission reported directly to him, he realized that "they need more guidance; they need more support; they need more strength."

Hutchinson said the move will give the stadium more marketing resources to bring in revenue and better access to grant funding, both of which will attract high school and collegiate sports teams as well as a wide variety of events.

The governor also proposed using discretionary funds to sponsor a expert-led study on the future needs and uses of the stadium. He previously suggested halving War Memorial's budget in the next legislative session, the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette previously reported.

Kane Webb, director of the Parks and Tourism Department, said the stadium is "a natural fit" with what his office does. When asked about the future of the Razorbacks playing an annual game in Little Rock, Webb said he thinks it can be done, but "we have to prepare for life with or without the Hogs."

Stadium commission member Brenda Scisson thanked the governor for his proposal at the conference, saying it is "wonderful news for a stadium in need."

"We need help," Scisson said. "And today's announcement is defining some help."

Read Wednesday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.