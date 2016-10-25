History has no effect on World Series

Hall of Fame third baseman Mike Schmidt said he believes the jinxes for the Chicago Cubs and Cleveland Indians won't matter in this year's World Series, which begins today in Cleveland.

The Cubs have not won the World Series since 1908, while the Indians last won the title in 1948.

"In 1980 with the [Philadelphia] Phillies, we were constantly reading about how we'd never won it all. Then we busted the longest skid in baseball," Schmidt wrote in a column for The Associated Press

"Cleveland is battling history as well. Its last win, the 1948 Series over the Boston Braves.

"Now the kings of jinx, those beloved Cubbies. They appeared in 1945, but last won in 1908.

"That's a long time, boys. What's the story?

"A lot of people will have fun with this -- Cubs and Indians, and whose curse is the strongest? Fans will pull out every anti-jinx weapon they can find.

"Chicago is well known for its efforts. They've tried a goat on the field, holy water sprinkled around the dugout, electrocuting the Bartman ball and three guys dragging a goat across country.

"None worked.

"Cleveland vs. Chicago at every level from politics to sports, and the hottest topic will be the Cubbies fighting their past.

"So how do the players themselves handle trying to win these games with history against them?

"You'd think with all the social media exposure the jinxes will be getting, the players would be consumed with the fear of losing.

"Not even close.

"The players won't give it a second thought. To them, it's a waste of time. It's only something that is attached to a negative outcome by fans and media.

"The challenge for both the Indians and Cubs will be to play the game, under the pressure of the World Series, with patience, relaxation and confidence.

"The fans and media can have fun with the jinxes, and one of these teams will continue their futility in the Series. But make no mistake, after the umpire says "play ball," history will not affect the outcome."

No Trump

Eli Manning told reporters Monday he wasn't using Donald Trump's name in order to signal an audible during the New York Giants' victory over the Los Angeles Rams in London on Sunday.

The Giants quarterback was caught by microphones yelling out something that sounded a lot like "Trump" ahead of a snap in second quarter of the 17-10 victory. The play was a run up the middle that gained a yard.

Some on Twitter speculated that the call was a signal for blockers to form a wall for the ball carrier in reference to the Republican presidential nominee's plan to build a wall along the border between the U.S. and Mexico.

Manning denied saying Trump's name after the game, telling reporters that they have a call that's "very similar."

Treats for all

Ice cream is on the championship menu today in Cleveland.

That's what LeBron James and his Cleveland Cavaliers teammates will receive today.

The Cavaliers are to receive their NBA championship rings today and raise a title banner in Quicken Loans Arena at about the same time the Cleveland Indians throw the first pitch in Game 1 of the World Series next door at Progressive Field.

James was asked last week if there was anything that could make this better. He said, "I don't know, having an ice cream truck outside both arenas at the same time as well -- icing on the cake."

On Monday, Blue Bunny Ice Cream granted King James' wish. It announced it will have a truck outside the arena to hand out free ice cream to fans.

Last week, the NBA said the Cavs' home opener against the New York Knicks will start 30 minutes earlier to make it easier for fans who want to enjoy both events.

SPORTS QUIZ

What is Mike Schmidt's middle name?

ANSWER

Jack

Sports on 10/25/2016