Tuesday, October 25, 2016, 4:23 p.m.
23-year-old shooting victim dies; Arkansas police investigating death as a homicide

By Austin Cannon

This article was published today at 2:30 p.m.

A Hot Springs shooting victim who was in critical condition Monday morning has died, police said Tuesday.

The death of 23-year-old Kendall Baugh is now being investigated as a homicide, Hot Springs police said in a news release.

Baugh arrived at National Park Medical Center via a private vehicle before 4 a.m. Monday, Arkansas Online previously reported.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information on the homicide is asked to call Hot Springs police at (501) 321-6789.

