Home /
23-year-old shooting victim dies; Arkansas police investigating death as a homicide
This article was published today at 2:30 p.m.
A Hot Springs shooting victim who was in critical condition Monday morning has died, police said Tuesday.
The death of 23-year-old Kendall Baugh is now being investigated as a homicide, Hot Springs police said in a news release.
Baugh arrived at National Park Medical Center via a private vehicle before 4 a.m. Monday, Arkansas Online previously reported.
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information on the homicide is asked to call Hot Springs police at (501) 321-6789.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: 23-year-old shooting victim dies; Arkansas police investigating death as a homicide
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.