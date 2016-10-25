Hutchinson: Open to looking at alternate medical marijuana plan

LITTLE ROCK — Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson says he's open to looking at an effort to legalize a limited form of marijuana for patients if two medical marijuana proposals fail in next month's election.

But the Republican governor said he has questions about how the alternate proposal would comply with federal law.

Hutchinson told reporters Tuesday he's neutral on legislation Rep. Dan Douglas said he'll introduce next year if voters reject the competing medical marijuana proposals. Douglas' proposal would legalize marijuana that is low in tetrahydrocannabinol, also known as THC, which produces the euphoric state for users, but is high in cannabidiol, or CBD, for patients with certain conditions. CBD is a marijuana compound that has been used to treat seizures.

Hutchinson has been an outspoken opponent of the medical marijuana initiatives.

