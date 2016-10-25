Indicted Arkansas ex-judge released to family before bribery, fraud trial

LITTLE ROCK — A former Arkansas judge accused of bribery, fraud and witness tampering related to allegations he gave lighter sentences to male defendants in exchange for nude photos, spanking and other sexual acts has been released to the custody of family members.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Joe Volpe agreed at a hearing Tuesday to release 70-year-old Joseph Boeckmann to relatives in Hot Springs. Federal prosecutors objected to his release because of the witness tampering charge.

Volpe ordered Boeckmann to surrender his passport, refrain from being around firearms of any kind and barred him from having any contact with anyone even remotely involved in the case.

Boeckmann, who resigned as a Cross County District Court judge last year, has pleaded not guilty to the 21 federal counts.

Read Wednesday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.