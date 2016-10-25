Large truck catches fire on Arkansas highway; vehicle possibly contains explosives, official says

A large truck possibly laden with explosives has caught fire in northern Randolph County, a highway department official said.

Brad Smithee, an official with the Arkansas State Department of Highways and Transportation, said the truck had caught fire on U.S. Highway 67 North near Biggers. He said he had been told that the truck was holding explosives, possibly thousands of pounds worth.

He added that traffic had been blocked off a substantial distance away from the fire and that traffic was being diverted onto a county road west of the highway.

“Hopefully it’ll be easily taken care of,” he said.

About 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, a dispatcher at the Randolph County sheriff’s office said she didn’t have any information to release and that everyone in the office was out on a call.

