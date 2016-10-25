39-year-old arrested in Little Rock shooting that injured man

Little Rock police arrested a man Monday night who’s charged in a shooting that occurred earlier this month.

According to a police report, officers arrested Calvin Blair, 39, of Little Rock at 9:30 p.m.

On the night of Oct. 16, he and another person forced their way into 49-year-old Tim Parker’s house in the 1500 block of South State Street and shot him during an attempted robbery, the report said.

The report said Blair and the other person pointed their guns at a woman in the house, and the other gunman shot Parker’s dog.

Parker told police he knew the person who shot him and that the shooter fired from his front door step, Arkansas Online previously reported. Parker was in stable condition after the shooting.

While arresting Blair, who is a convicted felon, police found a stolen firearm in his possession, the report said.

He faces first-degree battery, aggravated assault, aggravated robbery and aggravated residential burglary charges, the report said.

Blair was also charged with failure to appear. Court records show he missed court in October; among other counts, he had been charged with aggravated assault in a January incident.

Online jail records indicate he was booked into the Pulaski County jail at 12:32 a.m. Tuesday. He’s being held without bail.