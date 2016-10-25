LR Police fatally shot man

Police shot and killed a man early Tuesday morning in downtown Little Rock after receiving a report of a disturbance, the department’s chief said.

Officers were dispatched to the 500 block of East 8th St. at around 12:40 a.m, said Little Rock Police Chief Kenton Buckner at the shooting scene Tuesday morning.

While in route, the call was updated to a disturbance with a man with a long gun, he said.

When officers arrived, Buckner said it appears the officers got out of their vehicles, walked up and engaged the subject, a black man, on the 500 block of East 8th Street.

The chief said there were shots fired and the man died at the scene. He said investigators do not know at this point how many shots were fired by police.

The subject’s family had not been notified as of early Tuesday morning, and the investigation is in its early stages, he said.

Two Little Rock officers, who were driving in separate vehicles, have been placed on administrative leave, he said.

“Our [step] now is to have due process take place, to make sure that a thorough investigation is being conducted, to make sure we are satisfied with the information that we have,” he said.

Buckner said the department will strive to be transparent with the public while also respecting the integrity of the investigation.

“I’m always concerned, regardless of the race of the individual, given the climate that we have today in the country,” Buckner said. “But I’m also confident that the citizens of Little Rock will allow due process to take place.”