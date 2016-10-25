Man shot, killed at business in Little Rock

A man was shot and killed at a Little Rock auto detail shop Monday afternoon, police said.

Officers were dispatched at 4:38 p.m. to Dr. Detail, 7101 Colonel Glenn Road, for a report of a shooting that had just occurred, said officer Richard Hilgeman, spokesman for the department.

When officers arrived, they found a male victim shot multiple times, Hilgeman said. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, he said.

A person of interest was identified and taken to the 12th Street Substation for questioning, Hilgeman said.

[INTERACTIVE MAP: See each Little Rock homicide of 2016]

Investigators believe there was a disturbance between the victim and the person of interest that led up to the shooting, he said. Hilgeman said more people could have been involved as well.

Hilgeman did not identify the victim or the person of interest Monday. Hilgeman said he was not sure whether the shooting occurred inside or outside of the business. Members of the crime scene unit were seen taking photos inside the building Monday afternoon.

The slaying is the city's 29th homicide of the year.

Metro on 10/25/2016