More than 70,000 people have early voted in Arkansas
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 5:08 p.m.
LITTLE ROCK — More than 70,000 voters have cast a ballot early for the general election in Arkansas.
Secretary of State Mark Martin's office said 22,806 people cast a ballot by late Tuesday afternoon, the second day of early voting in the state for the Nov. 8 election. Martin's office has predicted that potentially 70 percent of the state's 1.7 million registered voters will cast a ballot in the general election.
The state's ballot will feature Republican Sen. John Boozman's re-election bid against Democratic challenger Conner Eldridge. The ballot will also include competing proposals to legalize medical marijuana, though a lawsuit attempting to block votes from being counted for one of the measures is pending before the state Supreme Court.
