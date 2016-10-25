More than 70,000 people have early voted in Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK — More than 70,000 voters have cast a ballot early for the general election in Arkansas.

Secretary of State Mark Martin's office said 22,806 people cast a ballot by late Tuesday afternoon, the second day of early voting in the state for the Nov. 8 election. Martin's office has predicted that potentially 70 percent of the state's 1.7 million registered voters will cast a ballot in the general election.

The state's ballot will feature Republican Sen. John Boozman's re-election bid against Democratic challenger Conner Eldridge. The ballot will also include competing proposals to legalize medical marijuana, though a lawsuit attempting to block votes from being counted for one of the measures is pending before the state Supreme Court.