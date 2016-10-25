Neighbor: 4-year-old girl killed by dog was giving it a treat

SHERMAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Neighbors say a 4-year-old girl who was killed by a dog at a home in southwestern Michigan was giving the animal a treat when it attacked.

The St. Joseph County sheriff's office identified the girl as Kiyana McNeal and told radio station WTVB that Kiyana's mother had just acquired the dog before the attack Sunday.

The agency said the mother tried to protect her daughter when the Doberman or Doberman mix attacked. The mother had injuries to her head and hands, and WOOD-TV reported that she's been released from the hospital.

Neighbor Becky Davis said Kiyana's mother and the man who previously owned the dog attempted CPR on the child.

The dog was taken by animal control. The attack, which happened about 125 miles west of Detroit, is under investigation.