U.K. investor adds to Bank of Ozarks stake

Aberdeen Asset Management of the United Kingdom bought 162,103 shares of Bank of the Ozarks stock in the second quarter, according to Holdings Channel, a website that follows the institutional ownership of public companies.

Aberdeen paid more than $6 million for the stock. It had almost 735,500 shares of Bank of the Ozarks stock valued at almost $27.6 million at the end of the second quarter, or 0.6 percent of the bank's outstanding shares.

Vanguard Group Inc. of Malvern, Pa., is Bank of the Ozarks' largest shareholder, with almost 6.8 million shares, or about 5.6 percent of outstanding shares.

Wellingon Management Group LLP of Boston, State Street Corp. of Boston and BlackRock Fund Advisors of San Francisco each owned more than 4 million shares of Bank of the Ozarks at the end of the second quarter, according to nasdaq.com.

Institutional investors and hedge funds own more than 77% percent of Bank of the Ozarks stock, according to Nasdaq.

-- David Smith

UA's Global Campus sets drone workshop

The University of Arkansas in Fayetteville will hold a workshop Thursday to discuss the use in Arkansas of unmanned aerial vehicles, also known as drones, the university said Monday.

The conference will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the University of Arkansas Global Campus, at 2 E. Center St. in Fayetteville, the news release said.

Members of federal agencies, law enforcement, the agriculture industry, higher education, and the drone industry will be at the gathering to discuss regulations and other topics related to drones, the news release said.

-- Jessica Seaman

State index up 2.03; ArcBest gains 2.6%

The Arkansas Index, a price-weighted index that tracks the largest public companies based in the state, gained 2.03 to 326.87 on Monday.

"The major averages advanced Monday as investors digested quarterly earnings releases and increased deal activity," said Bob Williams, senior vice president and managing director of Simmons First Investment Group Inc. in Little Rock.

Fourteen stocks were up and four lost ground.

Shares of ArcBest Corp. rose 2.6 percent to lead the index.

Home BancShares, Inc. rose 2 percent in above average volume.

Total volume for the index was 19.4 million shares.

The index was developed by Bloomberg News and the Democrat-Gazette with a base value of 100 as of Dec. 30, 1997.

Business on 10/25/2016