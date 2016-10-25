Home /
Owner of collapsed Arkansas building gets 30-day jail term
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 1:40 p.m.
PINE BLUFF — The owner of a partially collapsed building in downtown Pine Bluff has been sentenced to 30 days in jail for failing to remove or repair the building.
The Pine Bluff Commercial reported that Garland Trice was sentenced Monday. The sentence will be suspended if Trice demolishes the building. Trice was also fined $1,000.
The roof of the building collapsed onto its third floor in July 2014, causing a section of Main Street to be closed for more than two years.
Trice was found guilty in August 2015 of violating a city ordinance for failing to demolish the building, and he later appealed.
