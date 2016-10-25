Police: North Little Rock woman follows boyfriend while he delivers pizzas, rams into his car

An Arkansas woman was arrested Monday after following her boyfriend on his pizza delivery route and ramming her vehicle into his car, according to the Little Rock Police Department.

Angel Williams, 26, of North Little Rock tailed her boyfriend as he delivered pizzas around 10 p.m., according to a police report. The boyfriend told police he had previously tried to end the relationship, the report said.

Williams' boyfriend told investigators he got lost while driving and ended up on a dead end street, the report said. Police say Williams accelerated and struck the victim's car while he was inside, according to the report. The boyfriend reportedly then drove to a police station to get help.

Williams was booked into the Pulaski County jail around 1 a.m. and faces a charge of aggravated assault on a family or household member.

A court date is scheduled for Nov. 3.