Tuesday, October 25, 2016, 12:22 p.m.
Police: Gunman in fatal Little Rock shooting released after varying witness accounts

By Austin Cannon

This article was published today at 11:44 a.m.

police-investigate-a-fatal-shooting-at-dr-detail-an-auto-detail-shop-at-7101-colonel-glenn-road-on-monday-afternoon

PHOTO BY RYAN TARINELLI

Police investigate a fatal shooting at Dr. Detail, an auto detail shop at 7101 Colonel Glenn Road, on Monday afternoon.

7101 Colonel Glenn Road

An argument led to a fatal shooting Monday in Little Rock, but authorities released the suspected shooter after witnesses offered varying accounts of what happened, the Little Rock Police Department said.

The agency on Tuesday identified the man who was killed as 32-year-old Tyler Terrell.

Officers found Terrell in a garage bay at 7101 Colonel Glenn Road — the location of Dr. Detail, an auto detailing shop. He had sustained multiple gunshot wounds, and a doctor pronounced him dead at 5:02 p.m., police said.

The release said detectives determined Terrell and a 34-year-old Little Rock man had started to argue. The man shot Terrell with a pistol during the argument, police said. He surrendered to officers when they arrived.

After interviewing the witnesses who gave different explanations of the shooting’s circumstances, police decided to send the case to the prosecutor’s office to review whether charges will be filed.

The shooting was Little Rock’s 29th homicide of the year. The investigation is ongoing.

