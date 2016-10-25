Home /
Police: Man dressed as tree arrested after blocking traffic
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 9:54 a.m.
PORTLAND, Maine — Police say they've arrested a man dressed as a tree after he blocked traffic in Maine.
They said the man didn't respond to officers when they warned him against obstructing traffic in a busy intersection in downtown Portland.
WCSH-TV posted video of the man being arrested after he blocked traffic again.
A friend of the man said he was trying to study the city's traffic patterns.
The man appeared to be dressed as a pine tree or other type of evergreen.
Portland police hasn't provided additional details.
