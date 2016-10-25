Lawmakers push to forgive GIs’ debts

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Members of Congress and veterans leaders on Monday called for federal action to absolve the debts of nearly 10,000 soldiers in California who have been ordered by the Pentagon to repay enlistment bonuses a decade after they signed up to serve in Iraq and Afghanistan.

Lawmakers from California expressed outrage, including Democratic Sens. Dianne Feinstein and Barbara Boxer; House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy, a Republican; and House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, a Democrat.

Maj. Gen. Matthew Beevers said the California National Guard is working with members of Congress to introduce legislation that, if approved and signed by the president, would order the National Guard Bureau to clear the debts of soldiers who were wrongly told that they were eligible for bonuses of $15,000 or more.

The total amount given out in bonuses is not clear, but the Los Angeles Times reported that $22 million has been recovered in California so far.

“This is how you destroy all faith in a Pentagon that is supposed to have your back,” Brian Duffy, head of the national service organization Veterans of Foreign Wars, said in an emailed statement.

The Guard offered the bonuses and student loan aid to re-enlist at the height of the two wars in the 2000s.

The Pentagon demanded the money back after audits revealed overpayments by the California Guard under pressure to fill ranks and hit enlistment goals. If soldiers refuse, they could face interest charges, wage garnishments and tax liens, the Times reported.

Freed prisoner files suit against Iran

WASHINGTON — A Florida man imprisoned in Iran before being released as part of a prisoner swap earlier this year has filed a lawsuit against the Iranian government.

Farzad Khosravi of Marco Island, Fla., filed the lawsuit Monday in federal court in the District of Columbia. Khosravi was identified by officials as Nosratollah Khosravi-Roodsari when he was one of four Americans released in January.

The lawsuit says Khosravi left Iran and was granted political asylum in the U.S. in 1982, but returned to Iran in 2012. The lawsuit says Iranian government officials initially confiscated his passports and later returned them, but when he tried to leave in 2015, he was imprisoned and tortured.

Driver in fatal Milwaukee crash held

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police said a motorist who fled after causing a car crash that killed three women from Chicago and injured their Uber driver surrendered to authorities.

Investigators said the 23-year-old man driving a Lexus SUV ran a stoplight in downtown Milwaukee early Sunday and slammed into a car whose 41-year-old driver was giving the women an Uber ride.

The Milwaukee County medical examiner’s office identified the dead as 32-year-old Amy Taylor, 30-year-old Ashley Sawatzke and 35-year-old Lindsey Cohen. The Uber driver was taken to a hospital with serious injuries.

Report: Wastewater likely caused quake

FAIRVIEW, Okla. — The third-largest earthquake in Oklahoma was likely triggered by underground disposal of wastewater from oil and natural gas production, the U.S. Geological Survey found in a report issued Monday.

The magnitude-5.1 quake that struck northwest of Fairview in February was likely induced by distant disposal wells, the agency said. The report indicated that in the area around where the Fairview quake occurred, the volume of fluid injected had increased sevenfold over three years.

The Fairview temblor had been the largest in the central and eastern U.S. since a magnitude-5.7 quake hit near Prague in 2011. In September, the largest earthquake in the state struck near Pawnee with a magnitude 5.8. The relationship between that quake and wastewater injection is still being studied.

A study by the agency last year suggested that a sharp rise in earthquakes in Oklahoma was likely the result of industrial activities in the energy-rich state, such as oil and natural gas production.

In response to research suggesting a wastewater disposal-earthquake link, state regulators have ordered the shutdown of some disposal wells and asked producers to reduce disposal volumes in earthquake-prone regions of the state.

